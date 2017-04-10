Company makes £1 million investment at its Corby site

A company has invested in new machinery costing £1 million at its site in Corby.

Solidus Solutions, which makes solid board, graphic board and solid board packaging, has invested in a new gluing machine costing £1 million.

Tom Pursglove MP with staff at Solidus Solutions

And they invited Corby and East Northants MP Tom Pursglove along for its ‘first gluing’ on Friday.

The purchase of the new machine demonstrates a significant investment in the Corby economy by the firm, which employs more than 1,000 people across Europe, including more than 80 in Corby.

Bosses say the commitment to the area signals an expansion of Solidus’ operations in the UK, and highlights the potential for Britain’s manufacturing sector to attract inward investment from Europe post-Brexit.

Nick Harding, general manager at Solidus Solutions, said: “We are delighted to launch our new Tanabe gluing machine.

Tom Pursglove MP during the visit on Friday

“The machine represents a real investment in the future of Solidus at Corby, and will enable us to deliver a far greater range of innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for our customers, particularly those in the food industry.”

The new gluing machine will enable Solidus to manufacture a wider range of environmentally-friendly solid board products.

Solidus is committed to supplying sustainable packaging solutions and has a long-standing reputation for developing products that can be recycled.

The company’s solid board is produced from gluing together the valuable fibres of recovered paper that can be re-used up to seven times in the production of board.