Community ‘sickened’ by attack on Wellingborough teenager raises money to replace stolen bike

People have rallied round to raise more than £300 to replace a teenager’s bike after he was robbed and knocked unconscious in a violent attack.

The 15-year-old was attacked by a group of youths near Weavers Leisure Centre in Wellingborough on Saturday.

He was knocked unconscious and left by his attackers who ran off with the bike.

A message posted on Facebook later that day described the attack as ‘despicable’ and within hours of a fundraising page being set up to replace the bike, it had already smashed the target of £280.

The gofundme page says: “As a mum of a 15-year-old boy, this shocked me to the core and could so easily be anybody’s child.

“I am setting up this page to show Finley the community is just as sickened by this attack and want him to know that there are still good people out there who care.

“Let’s get Finley a new BMX which was taken during the assault.

“I aim to raise £280 to replace his MGP BMX.

“I hope this will boost Finley’s recovery.

“Please help by giving anything you can – I have spoken to Finley’s mum and she is overwhelmed by the community’s support.”

After the fundraising page was set up, a message posted by Finley’s mum said: “Myself and my husband and Finley would like to thank each and every single person for their help, support, messages and donations.

“We are so overwhelmed and lost for words at everyone’s kindness and a big thanks to Vicky for setting up the funding page.

“Love and thanks to you all.”

Northants Police have been asked for further details about Saturday’s attack.

To make a donation to the appeal to replace Finley’s bike, click here.