Community ramps up for £150k skate park scheme

A community has rallied around to support a project aiming to raise £150,000 to bring a new skate park to Earls Barton

People from all over the village will be hosting garage sales between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 23, in a bid to raise enough money to replace the village’s 20-year-old facility

The idea is the brainchild of village mum Amanda Blakey, whose son Aaron, 12, told her he was impressed by a skate park he had skated on during a family holiday.

Amanda said: “I looked at the ramp in Earls Barton and noticed it was showing significant wear and tear with raised metal edges. I then spoke to some other local parents and users of the existing ramps and we agreed that something needed to be done.”

The project looks set to earn support from Earls Barton Parish Council. Amanda added: “We will be raising as much money as possible but will also apply for grants from places like Sports England and the National Lottery.”

A Facebook to support the campaign has a list of where garage sales will be taking place, maps will also be available from September 18. Search for ‘Earls Barton New Skate Park Project’ at www.facebook.com.