Community grants up for grabs from Kettering Council

Kettering Council is inviting applications from local groups and individuals to receive up to £5,000 from its selection of Capital Community Grants for 2017/18.

A total of £72,000 is available through the scheme, which supports voluntary and community groups to carry out activities that enhance the quality of life for local residents and increase their involvement within the community.

There are two main capital schemes and both help voluntary and community organisations to deliver projects that contribute to supporting the council’s strategic priorities within the borough.

The Capital Community Hall Grant ranges from £500 to £5,000.

This funding is open to projects that help to sustain community halls that benefit local people and the local community.

The Capital Community Fund ranges from £500 to £2,500. It is open to projects that meet one or more of the following criteria:

• Community based projects

• Environmental improvements

• Health and Safety Improvements

In addition, applications are invited throughout the year for other smaller borough council grant schemes.

Small grant this year have been increased to £1,000.

This will help communities that are very busy with events, to benefit from a larger amount than was previously available.

£15,000 has already been awarded through the Small Grants Scheme to different organisations and groups including Harrington Village Hall, Phoenix Arts, the newly-formed Geddington Brickyard, High Five and to Kettering Music School.

There is also the Kettering Youth Council Small Grant, for up to £800.

The grant is open to groups who wish to develop new projects for 13 to 19-year-olds.

The application must meet one of the criteria:

• Achieve economic well-being

• Make a positive contribution

• Be healthy

• Stay safe

• Enjoy and achieve

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “It’s vitally important that groups that work hard to improve the local community are able to access funding through grant schemes, and we are pleased to invite their applications.

“I would encourage anyone involved in groups that may benefit from a community grant to consider the criteria and make sure they apply before any deadlines.”

Grant guidelines and applications are now available online here.

The closing date is Friday, May 26. Preference will normally be given to projects where some form of match funding exists.

Alternatively, you can contact the Council’s Grants Officer on 01536 534 374 or email grants@kettering.gov.uk