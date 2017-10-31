Coffee chain moving to new site in Wellingborough town centre

A coffee shop will soon be serving its customers from a new site in Wellingborough.

Independent coffee chain Bewiched opened its first shop seven years ago in Church Street in the town.

The site in Church Street, Wellingborough

Since then, it has opened seven more branches including in Kettering, Corby, Northampton and Rushden Lakes, and now employs more than 60 people.

Managing director Matt Fountain said they learned their trade at the Church Street site, but it is now their quietest branch so they have decided to re-locate to a unit in Market Street.

A statement on the Bewiched website says: “We are moving our Wellingborough Church Street site, around about 800 metres south, into Market Street.

“We are in the final leg of refitting the new site, which used to house Oliver Adams.

The former Oliver Adams shop in Market Street, Wellingborough

“It is smaller, but perfectly formed and will offer us much more footfall.

“We know some of our loyal Church Street customers will not be happy with this decision, they will miss the decking area and the views from the atrium.

“Believe us when we say that we will miss them as well, but this decision has been taken to extend and cement our place in Wellingborough.

“We are very hopeful that the landlord will find a suitable replacement in the beautiful building and it will be bitter sweet for us, if someone takes it on and makes it work there, but ultimately it is not a site that fits with our business model anymore.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported us in Church Street over the last seven years, we are still trading there for at least another two weeks and we are aiming to transition to Market Street in the second week of November.

“We are really excited about the new site, it was a public house back in the day.

“We have exposed some fantastic period features and the fit-out will make it one of the nicest buildings in Wellingborough to have a lovely coffee in.”

