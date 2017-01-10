Coffee chain confirms new branch opening soon in Wellingborough

A coffee chain has confirmed it will be opening a second branch in Wellingborough town centre.

Costa is set to open a new coffee shop in the Swansgate Shopping Centre where BB’s Coffee and Muffins used to be.

The new store will trade alongside the existing branch, which already serves a selection of hot and cold drinks, sweet snacks and sandwiches from its unit close to the shopping centre entrance in Market Street.

A spokesman for Costa said: “Costa, the nation’s favourite coffee shop brand, is pleased to announce that it is opening a brand new store in the Swansgate Shopping Centre in mid January, bringing 10 new jobs to the local area.

“The store will be run by one of our franchise partners, a local businessperson to the area who will do all that they can to integrate the new store with the local community, and are looking forward to getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”

Costa has already recruited its new staff members and is hoping to open later this month.

The spokesman added that they are also hoping to refurbish the existing Costa branch this year.

The Swansgate’s centre manager Lindsay Tickner said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a brand new Costa store to Swansgate Shopping Centre this month.

“Located in the heart of the centre, we’re sure their fantastic range of coffee, hot and cold drinks, snacks, sweet treats and more will be hugely popular with our shoppers.”