Coffee brand backing our county awards

The Pride in Northamptonshire Awards are well under way and we are asking readers to nominate the special people who make a huge difference in their community or who have overcome the odds to earn success.

The awards finals will be held at the Kettering Park Hotel on Thursday, October 19.

They are run in conjunction with our sister papers, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express.

This year, Costa is sponsoring our Community Award.

Sandy Gourlay, spokesman for the coffee giant, said: “At Costa, we are always looking for ways to support the communities in which we operate.

“As an organisation, we have a long history of supporting communities both in the UK and internationally, through the Costa Community Programme and the Costa Foundation.

“As our business has grown over the years, so has our ability to make a real, positive difference to the communities in which we operate.

“We feel privileged to be able to support these communities in a number of ways, with the help of our 15,000 fantastic team members. At Costa, we are committed to working alongside our teams, customers and communities to be a force for good.

“We have several stores in Northamptonshire and a history of supporting the Northampton Telegraph to deliver the Pride in Northampton that ensures the unsung heroes in the local area receive the recognition they truly deserve.

“We look forward to joining the rest of Northamptonshire in celebrating these amazing people, whose actions are making a huge difference in their local communities.”

Apart from the Community Award, this year’s other categories are: Service With A Smile (sponsored by Waitrose), Choice Award (Kettering Park Hotel), Inspire a Generation (Wilson Browne Solicitors), Hard Work and Determination (B&M Care Kettering). Courage and Kindness, Unsung Hero/Heroine, Apprentice of the Year (B&M Care Northampton), Young Achiever, Volunteer of the Year, Carer of the Year (B&M Care Northampton), and Fundraiser of the Year.

To nominate your chosen person or group, visit www.prideinnorthants.weebly.com.