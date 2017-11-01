Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck coming to Rushden

The world-famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will stop in Rushden on its UK tour this year.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, will be at Waitrose in Crown Park from 11am to 7pm on Thursday, December 14.

Fans wanting to see the truck will have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up.

The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’ with free samples of Coca-Cola’s three main drinks on offer.

A Coca-Cola statement said: “We’ll be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on November 11.

“At every stop, you’ll have the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

“You’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”

It’s the only time the truck will stop in Northamptonshire on its 42-leg tour, with other stops nearby being in Milton Keynes on December 15 and Peterborough on December 2.