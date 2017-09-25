Co-op reveals more details about new Rushden store

The Co-op has said its new convenience store opening in Rushden will create 15 jobs.

The Northants Telegraph reported last week that planning permission had been granted by East Northamptonshire Council for change of use to open a store on the site of The Viking pub in Grangeway.

More than £700,000 will be invested in the site to turn it into a convenience store and it is due to open next Spring.

The 2,500 sq ft sales store will have an in-store bakery, locally sourced products and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Paresh Pancholi, regional acquisitions manager for the Co-op, said: “We’re looking forward to opening a new store in Rushden.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to provide shoppers with our wide range of award-winning food, in a store designed to be easy to use for everyone.

“The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op’s recently launched membership scheme.

“Members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.”

Good causes currently being supported by stores in the area include the 2nd Higham Ferrers Scout Group Nene Valley District, Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School and SERVE.

Students in the area who hold a NUS extra card can enjoy a 10 per cent discount off their groceries at the store.

Tony Hind, head of new store development, added: “We’re committed to finding great locations for our new stores, we know people want to be able to buy high quality food near to where they live and work, in handy-sized shops that are open at convenient times.

“We opened 100 new stores last year and will open another 100 again this year and are always on the lookout for new sites where we can be at the heart of local life.”