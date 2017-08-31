Closure order for Kettering flat due to anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use

A Kettering flat has been closed and the tenant evicted due to numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour.

The property in Dryden Street, Kettering, was boarded up on Tuesday following a closure order granted by Wellingborough Magistrates Court.

Inside the flat which has been closed by police

PC Teri Turner, from Northamptonshire Police’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team, said: “The flat has been closed due to anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use.

“There have been complaints of people showing up at the property day and night, shouting and swearing and once inside causing further anti-social behaviour problems.

“We’ve had reports of people turning up with bats outside the property and fights going on.

“The occupant has been evicted and the flat has been boarded up for three months which gives Home Group housing the opportunity to apply for possession of the property.

The boarded up flat

“This is a residential area and this sort of thing can have a big impact on other people who live in the area.”

The order, granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, means that it is now a criminal offence to enter the property without police or court permission.