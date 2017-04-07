Closure order for Kettering flat after complaints of drugs and anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been issued for a Kettering flat following complaints of drug misuse and anti-social behaviour

Kettering Council, working closely with Northamptonshire Police, successfully applied for the order, which was granted by Northampton Magistrates Court for a property in Alfred Street, Kettering, on March 30.

The order is valid for three months and makes it a criminal offence for any person including the tenant to enter the address.

The court was satisfied that making the order was necessary in order to prevent persons engaging in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises.

And the council will be making a further court application to evict the tenant from the property.

John Conway, head of housing at Kettering Council, said: “Our tenants are entitled to live in their homes without the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour from their neighbours.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against drug dealers and other people engaged in criminal activity where we have the grounds to do so.”

Sgt Scott Little of Northamptonshire Police said: “Kettering Borough Council and Northamptonshire Police worked closely to obtain the closure order for this address after reports of anti-social behaviour associated with the address.

“The use of a closure order is another tool that police and partners can use to stop anti-social behaviour and protect our communities from harm.”