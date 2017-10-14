Citizens Advice hoping to help people in Wellingborough cut their energy bills

Wellingborough’s Citizens Advice office is introducing new sessions to support people who want to reduce their energy bills.

The charity based in Wellingborough’s High Street, which also provides services across Northamptonshire, will be offering special sessions throughout October.

The sessions will be aimed at offering a tailored ‘walk through’ of the Citizens Advice price comparison website which was launched last year and allows people to access the best deals available from across the energy market.

Citizens Advice’s regional energy champion Darrin Stevens said: “There’s been a lot of attention on energy bills recently and it’s good news that as a service we appear to be having some success in persuading the regulator and Government to introduce measures that will effectively force the energy companies to lower their prices.

“But we’re encouraging consumers to not rely upon changes in the law that may or may not benefit them, but to take their own action and in this regard, we don’t think there’s anywhere better to look than on our own energy switching website.

“Having said that, a lot of people out there need a bit of help, especially if they aren’t confident in using the internet and that’s why we are offering these sessions.

“There’s no obligation required from our clients, we just leave it to them to make their own decisions but if they want to switch we’ll offer them all the help they need.”

As well as finding a good deal, Citizens Advice is also encouraging people to get help with other issues that may be contributing to not being able to heat their home.

Darrin said: “We try and look at things holistically, and it doesn’t begin and end with switching suppliers.

“This could mean making sure you are getting all the benefits you are entitled to, accessing grants, or even holding your landlord to account if you are suffering from a poorly repaired house - all or any of these things can make a huge difference, and as we approach the winter months it’s really important that we offer this help.”

The Citizens Advice price comparison site can be found at https://energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk/

Telephone advice on switching or energy problems can be accessed through the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

To find out more about face-to-face energy advice appointments in Wellingborough, call the Citizens Advice administration team on 01933 271343.