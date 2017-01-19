Church hosts free baby clothes event

An initiative called Little Blessings in Wellingborough will see new and nearly-new baby and toddler clothes given away for free next Saturday (January 28).

The event has been organised by the town’s Compass Church and is being held at the Tithe Barn between 10.30am and midday.

Organisers say the clothes, suitable for children aged 0-5, will be given to anyone – regardless of background, faith or financial circumstances.

Anna Willey, project manager, said: “This is the first event we have run, although we have at least two more Little Blessings give-aways planned for March 25 and May 20.

“The clothes have come from a variety of sources – some through word of mouth and social media, some from a playgroup called Jigsaw and others from hairdressers and beauticians in Wellingborough which collected them. It’s been a team effort and people have really embraced what we are trying to do.”

Anna said the clothes collection will be ongoing, and the church is hoping to get businesses in Wellingborough to act as collection points. Anyone who would like more information or who would like to make a donation should contact littleblessings@compasschurch.co.uk.