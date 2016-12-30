Christmas ticket sales boost as Corby cinema celebrates another 12 months of blockbusters

It has been another bumper year for Corby’s Savoy cinema with family films proving to be a winner with customers.

The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Secret Life of Pets top the list as the most popular films shown at the Corby cinema during 2016.

While it has been a successful year throughout, it looks like the festive period is set to have good figures with a 20 per cent increase in ticket sales expected for the last few weeks of the year in comparison to the same period last year.

And to say thank you to its customers, the cinema was giving away free tickets via its Facebook page in the run-up to Christmas.

A spokesman for the cinema said: “As the final weeks of 2016 look set to bring in more than a 20 per cent increase in ticket sales against the same period last year, Corby’s Savoy Cinema looks back over another successful year.

“With the total number of tickets sales being many times that of the total population of its host borough, The Savoy would like to thank all its customers, including many who come from far outside the town itself, for helping to make it such a success.

“With the strong family market in and around Corby, it’s perhaps not a surprise to find out that the list of busiest films so far for 2016 is dominated by family-friendly products.

“However, there were a few surprises thrown in for good measure too.”

The top 20 films for 2016 in order of popularity were:

1. The Jungle Book

2. Finding Dory

3. Secret Life of Pets

4. Bridget Jones’s Baby

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

6. The BFG

7. Trolls

8. Zootropolis

9. Deadpool

10. Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

11. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

12. Captain America: Civil War

13. Suicide Squad

14. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

15. Kung Fu Panda 3

16. Angry Birds

17. The Girl on the Train

18. Doctor Strange

19. The Good Dinosaur

20. Jason Bourne

The spokesman added: “There isn’t actually much between any of the top four and it’s probably safe to say that they will also shortly be joined by Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as it’s currently still being shown.

“The main surprise, however, would have to be the position that Bridget Jones’s Baby occupies in this list.

“Released at what is usually a quiet part of the year Bridget Jones’s latest outing took everyone by surprise simply due to the level of interest it inspired locally.

“Sleepy, non-school-holiday afternoons became over-run with people wanting to see whether Renee Zellweger’s character would finally get her happy-ever-after and extra staff had to be drafted in.”

Other success stories include a number of Polish language films including the comedy Moje córki krowy (These Daughters of Mine), crime drama Pitbull: Nowe Porzadki (Pitbull: New Order) and the biographical drama Bogowie (Gods) which tells the story of Poland’s pioneering heart surgeon Zbigniew Religa.

Looking ahead to 2017, it is hoped that the cinema’s success will continue into the new year, starting with Assassins Creed and Monster Trucks on New Year’s Day.