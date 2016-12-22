Christmas rubbish collection and recycling reminders for East Northants

East Northamptonshire Council has said it is trying to keep disruption of refuse and recycling collections to a minimum over the festive period.

The authority has issued this reminder about collectionsto try and ensure everything runs smoothly during the festivities.

If your normal collection day is Monday, December 26, then the amended collection day will be Tuesday, December 27.

Collection days for the rest of the week will then each move forward a day, for example if your normal collection day is Tuesday, December 27, then it will become Wednesday, December 28, and the collection for Friday, December 30, will move to Saturday, December 31.

Collections during the week beginning January 2 will be on your normal day.

However, there are no garden waste collections from December 24 to January 8.

The council is also urging people to recycle their waste once the celebrations are over.

It recommends that people use their green lidded recycling bin to recycle as much as possible of your Christmas recycling: glass bottles and jars, cans/tins including empty aerosols plastic bottles and containers (such as ice cream tubs, food trays, yogurt pots and margarine tubs), paper (including wrapping paper), Christmas cards and card/cardboard, food/drink cartons (TetraPaks) and clean foil.

Extra recycling left in cardboard boxes or clear sacks beside the green lidded bin will also be collected.

For any food which is past its best, and for food waste like the turkey carcass which can’t be eaten, use your food waste caddy to recycle it.

All the food which is collected in the food waste caddies is used to create an agricultural fertiliser so it’s a really green way to get rid of your excess food.

And anyone who has a real Christmas tree can recycle this too.

If you are a member of the council’s garden waste service, you can cut up your Christmas tree and place it in your brown lidded bin for collection once you have removed the decorations or you can take it along to a household waste recycling centre to go with the green waste for composting.

For more information on recycling and refuse collections go to www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk, email info@east-northamptonshire.gov.uk or call the waste management helpline on 01832 742026.