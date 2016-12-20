Christmas party to celebrate another good year for Wellingborough community centre

More than 90 people enjoyed Christmas dinner to round off a great year for everyone at Glamis Hall.

The centre in Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough, was at risk of closing before campaigners fought to keep it open.

The Christmas party in full swing at Glamis Hall

Two years on, the centre is going from strength to strength and the staff, volunteers and clients enjoyed a Christmas party with plenty of festive food and entertainment last week.

Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall For All, which runs the centre, said: “All the staff and volunteers worked so hard to make sure everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable day.

“It was nice to see so many smiling faces.

“96 clients thoroughly enjoyed themselves singing and dancing to the entertainment all afternoon.

Staff and volunteers dressed up for the festivities

“Bluebird Care kindly donated all the turkey and drinks again for everyone.

“The three-course meal was delicious as usual.

“A client’s wife baked into the early hours to ensure we all had mince pies to go round.

“Six volunteers from Wellingborough Homes worked so hard escorting and waiting on the clients.

Father Christmas helping out at the party

“They helped with so much to ensure the whole day ran smoothly.

“Tesco kindly turned up with presents for every client, this was such a kind gesture from all their staff and customers.”

Everyone also received a Christmas card coloured in by the children of Tesco customers.

Graham added: “All the Glamis Hall staff and volunteers looked great in their fancy dress.

Glamis Hall celebrating Christmas in style

“Every year they always get into the spirit of Christmas.

“We can’t thank them enough for all their kindness throughout the whole year.”

They also had a special guest for the party.

Heather Saunders from Glamis Hall For All said it was a lady from Cambridgeshire who saw their campaign on the television back in 2014 and has just given them another cheque for £1,000, making a total of £4,000 to date.

Heather added: “We were delighted to have her with us so that she could see everyone having a good time and enjoy a good day herself.”

Glamis Hall has also been supported by Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Tracey Amis of Slim & Fit, Refugee Relief, Wellingborough Hatton Rotary Club, Wellingborough Council, Bob Parfitt, county councillor Liz Coombes, Support Northamptonshire and the Shree Prajapati Association.

Plumbco in Wellingborough is another supporter and it will continue by donating £10 for every Christmas jumper worn by its staff on December 23.

Graham said it had been an excellent year for Glamis Hall, including the site now being used as Wellingborough’s driving test centre, the hall being hired out for events regularly and the launch of new groups, including the football team.

Solar panels have just been installed on the roof so the centre can provide its own energy and improvements to the building will start in the new year, including new windows and doors.

The work is due to take about 14 weeks, but it will be done in zones so hopefully the centre won’t need to close at any point.

Next year will also see a new garden being created for the clients through the Bags of Help scheme by Tesco.