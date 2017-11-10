Christmas lights switch-ons in north Northamptonshire 2017

Towns across the north of the county are gearing up for this year’s Christmas lights switch-ons.

In Kettering comedian James Acaster will be switching on the lights on November 30.

Wellingborough’s big day is November 25 and will feature street entertainers, reindeer and a Victorian Market.

The Saturday before, November 18, see Higham Ferrers lit up for its annual Sparkle event.

Other switch-ons

Rushden

Saturday, November 25, from 11.45am in High Street. Attractions on the day will include a funfair, face painting, Santa’s Grotto complete with live reindeer, characters from the hit film Frozen and larger than life puppets will be telling the Christmas story, accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

Local DJ Nathan will be providing festive music and the lights will be switched on by the mayor at 4.30pm.

Local school choirs together with traditional street organs will provide festive entertainment throughout the day.

Burton Latimer

Friday, November 24

Family entertainment from 5pm (switch-on at 8pm) at the Millennium Gardens.

This year’s family-friendly festive extravaganza is hosted by Connect FM’s Mark & Liz.

Highlights include late-night shopping, performances by local schools, dance groups, Sainsbury’s, Vocal’ize, Scarrott’s funfair, St Mary’s School Christmas fair with Santa’s grotto, a selection of market stalls, a barbecue, mulled wine, prosecco bar and fireworks as well as the chance to switch on the lights!

Raunds

Christmas Angel Winter Wonderland

Sunday, November 26

Entertainment in the town square from 2pm, lights switched on at 6pm. Santa’s grotto, fair rides and stalls.

Live performances from local schools, Manor School bands, Ruby’s Ballet Academy, local choirs and ukulele orchestra plus singer Nigel Adair.

Oundle

Starting at midday on Saturday, December 3, the fun will last all afternoon until 7pm.

Join in with all the fun and switching the lights on at 5.30pm.

Masses of mulled wine and mince pies and other street food delicacies will keep you warm.

With the town’s fabulous independent shops and cafes there is plenty of opportunity to relax, soak up the atmosphere and to find that ‘perfect’ gift.

