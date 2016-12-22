Christmas Gift Appeal: Northants Telegraph readers do it again

A huge haul of gifts will be brightening up Christmas for children and teenagers across north Northamptonshire in just a few days – and it is all thanks to our readers.

This year’s Christmas Gift Appeal, run in conjunction with children’s services at Northamptonshire County Council, was as big a success as ever, with hundreds of toys donated for youngsters in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Care workers sort through the toys

Appeal organiser Jeanette Walsh, who is now retired but who launched the annual campaign when she was a social worker, said she was, as always, overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

She added: “Every year I say it, and every year it is true, people are so generous and it is overwhelming.

“I can’t express what a big difference something small like this makes to children and teenagers who might not be getting any other gifts at Christmas time.”

Jeanette has been organising the appeal since its inception.

Appeal organiser Jeanette Walsh

She added: “This is my baby. I will carry on organising the appeal every year until there’s not a breath left in my body, that’s how much it means to me.”

Telegraph editor David Summers echoed Jeanette’s thanks to everyone who had donated toys.

He added: “People have really gone out of their way to support the appeal and we cannot thank them enough.

“We’re also indebted to the staff at the William Knibb Centre in Kettering, to Wellingborough Museum and to Corby Council, who all agreed to act as collection points for the gifts this year. Without their help the appeal would not be the huge success it has been.”

The gifts donated to the appeal go to young people in towns in the same areas covered by the Telegraph.