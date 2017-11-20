Christmas craft fair in support of Johnny’s Happy Place in Kettering

A Christmas craft fair organised by Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) and Youth Works is taking place next month.

It is being held from midday to 5pm on Sunday, December 3, at the William Knibb Centre in Montagu Street, Kettering.

There will be craft stalls, live music, Santa’s grotto and a raffle, as well as mulled wine and soup.

Entry is £1 or free for children.

Denise Mackay from JHP said: “It should be a really nice event.”

JHP was set up by the family of Johnny Mackay who died after taking his own life in October 2014 aged just 29.

The voluntary organisation runs a cafe at the Keystone Youth Centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, every Saturday.

It was set up to help people like Johnny, who for one reason or another are having a tough time.

They might have anxiety issues, depression or just feel isolated, and the community cafe is designed to be somewhere where help is available to those who need it.