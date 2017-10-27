Christmas cheer to light up Wellingborough at festive switch-on

Street entertainers, reindeer and a Victorian Market will help set the scene at Wellingborough’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The programme of events kicks off in the town centre on Saturday, November 25, at 1pm.

Music organised by All Hallows Church and Northamptonshire School of Music will entertain revellers as they wait to have a go in the popular Snow Globe, visit the reindeer and enjoy watching juggling, spinning and balancing tricks performed by a street entertainer.

Christmas gifts can be purchased at a Victorian market located at The Hind Hotel or the Christmas market on Market Square.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy a glass of mulled wine while browsing the stalls.

John Cable, manager of the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), who organise the event, said: “We are looking forward to a day full of festive cheer.

“People can look forward to a fantastic afternoon of entertainment, which will help to set the perfect Christmas scene and mark the start of the festive season.

“We’re looking forward to an action packed day and hope everyone will come and join us.”

The cast of The Castle’s Christmas pantomime, The Wizard of Oz, will invite others to join them as they line the streets at 3.45pm to watch the parade as Santa arrives on his sleigh.

Liz and Mark from Connect FM will begin the countdown with a stage performance at 4pm consisting of local performers, tribute acts Whitney Houston and Tina Turner and the cast of The Wizard of Oz for some pantomime fun to enhance the merry mood.

Free tickets to The Wizard of Oz will be up for grabs and the winner of this year’s Pride of Wellingborough award, for the most popular shop in the town centre as voted for by members of the public, will be announced.

A fireworks display will fill the sky with sparkle at 6.15pm when the lights are officially switched-on by the mayor and the child who wins the Connect FM competition.