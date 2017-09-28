Chinese feast promised at Come Dine With Lakelands event in Corby

People are being urged to take a night off from cooking and dine out on some tasty Chinese cuisine in support of a good cause.

Lakelands Hospice in Corby has teamed up with Oriental Fusion in Rockingham Road in the town for another of its Come Dine With Lakelands events.

Tickets cost just £15 per person for the three-course meal put on by Alan and his team.

As well as a range of tasty Chinese dishes including crispy won tons, deep fried chicken wings, honey roast pork, beef curry and house special chow mein, there will be karaoke.

Money raised by the event taking place in November will go to the hospice in Butland Road.

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

Doors open at 6.30pm for the fundraiser on Thursday, November 2, and food will be served at 8pm.

It is a ticket only event, but tickets can be bought from the hospice’s reception or by calling Marina Rae on 01536 747755.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here