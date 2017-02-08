Children’s charity wants help with giant wiggle

Schools, libraries and children’s groups across Northamptonshire are being encouraged to join in with the fundraising Giant Wiggle between March 20 and 26.

Organised by Action for Children and now in its fourth year, the Giant Wiggle celebrates the much-loved storybook The Very Hungry Caterpillar by bringing children together in conga lines to wiggle like little caterpillars and encouraging them to develop their imaginations through storytelling and creativity.

Action for Children’s Samantha Reid said: “The Giant Wiggle is a wonderful way to help encourage children’s development by helping them read, communicate, understand their feelings, make friends and be curious about the world around them.

“We know the early years are crucial to children’s futures; from being healthy and happy, to doing well in school and beyond – developing their imaginations through play and story-telling is key to this.”

Action for Children provides early years child development, learning and childcare services across the UK, and is calling on the Government to ensure that child development is made a priority.

Since 2014, more than 110,000 children have taken part in more than 2,400 Giant Wiggle events.

To join in, register at www.actionforchildren.org.uk/giantwiggle.