Chieftain for Corby’s Highland Gathering revealed

The chieftain for this year’s Highland Gathering has been announced.

Corby’s Highland Gathering returns for its 49th year on Sunday (July 9) at Charter Field in Corby Old Village.

Last year's Highland Gathering in Corby

And Peter Floody MBE will have the honour of being this year’s chieftain.

Peter is Corby born and bred and very proud of his Irish heritage with a father from Dublin and a mother from Limerick.

Being the third born of a family of eight, his family continues to grow as he is now a father, grandfather and great grandfather supported by his wife Dianne and her strong Scottish heritage.

Peter is very active within the Corby community and enjoys being a member of the Friends of Corby’s parks and woodlands groups and a trustee of The Autumn Day Centre.

Last year's event

He has worked for Corby Council for more than 30 years and is looking forward to his retirement in October.

Peter is very honoured to be chosen as the 2017 chieftain as he has a long tradition of involvement in previous years’ Highland Gatherings, under the watchful eye of two great stalwarts Bill Rutherford and Eli Skelding.

Peter would like to thank all the participants from the bands, dancers, judges and not forgetting the incredibly hardworking Corby Highland Gathering committee, for without their tenacity the Gathering would have become part of Corby’s history instead of part of its future.

Organisers have promised that Sunday’s event will be a fun-filled day out, including the All England Highland Dancing Championships, pipe band competitions, Steven’s Funfair and much more.

Gates open at 8.30am.