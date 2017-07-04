Chief executive and chairman at KGH resign

The chairman and chief executive at Kettering General Hospital have both announced their resignations.

Graham Foster has been chairman since September 2013 with chief executive David Sissling joining just over six months later.

Mr Sissling has been on sick leave since September 2016 after suffering a brain haemorrhage and though he has now recovered, he has decided not to return to his role.

Mr Foster has announced he would also now like to resign to enable a new chairman and a new chief executive to be recruited together.

He said: “I feel the appointment of a new chief executive would be best achieved with a chairman who is committed to the trust for at least three years, given the scale of challenges faced.

“It has been a privilege to work in my role at Kettering and I have hugely enjoyed my four years here.

“The board and council of governors have always been very supportive and I believe that much has been achieved despite the problems in the health system as a whole and the regulatory challenges now faced.”

Mr Foster will continue to serve as chairman until September 30 while the recruitment process takes place.

Current interim chief executive Fiona Wise will continue in her role until December.

She said: “I know I speak for the whole trust when I say thank you to David and Graham for the tremendous amount of good work they both did at Kettering General Hospital.

“We all wish them the very best for the future.”