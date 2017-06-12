Chequebooks and bank statements stolen in burglary in East Northants village

Burglars stole chequebooks and bank statements after breaking into a house in a village in the east of the county.
The offenders broke into a house in Main Street in Upper Benefield, between Corby and Oundle, at some point between 7.20pm and 9.20pm on Saturday (June 10).
Once inside they stole a briefcase containing the items before fleeing.
Anyone who has information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.
