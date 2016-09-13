Check your CCTV - police appeal for help over string of arsons on Corby estate

Residents of a Corby estate have been urged to check their CCTV systems after a string of arson incidents.

Police were out and about on the Oakley Vale estate over the weekend to alleviate fears surrounding the incidents.

Now they are appealing for the public to review CCTV in the area to see if there is anything that can help with their investigations.

PS Candy Liverpool has asked for residents to contact police rather than taking any action of their own.

In a letter to those who live on the estate, she said: “As you are aware there is very limited public CCTV in the area.

“Can we ask if any of you have personal CCTV systems, can they be reviewed in case they have captured anything that may be of evidential value to our investigations.

“Please also take a moment to think if there have been any incidents in the past of a similar nature to those being investigated that haven’t previously been reported to police - now is the time to make us aware.

“While the police are thoroughly investigating these matters, we require your support and patience.

“We know that this is a concerning time for you and understand that you are frustrated that the investigation takes time, but please reconsider taking any action of your own which ultimately may undermine our investigation and affect the end result.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and ask for Op Illustrate.