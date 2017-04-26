Charity Wellingborough to Rushden barrow push raises £600

A man pushed a sackbarrow of beer from Wellingborough to Rushden at the weekend to raise money for charity.

Nigel Ainge, 52, took on the challenge to raise money for Bloodwise after his brother was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

Mr Ainge, who has learning difficulties, has already flown a microlight and shaved his head to raise funds.

And despite the tiring effort, he’s already planning his next feat.

He said: “We got lots of beeps and raised lots of money.

“I had a nice pint of shandy afterwards.

“My next challenge is to sleep out on the streets for a night.”

Family friend Tracey Amis, who runs Slim & Fit classes in Wellingborough and Rushden, took on the challenge with him.

She decided to do it after one of her friends became ill with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

