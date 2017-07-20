Charity donates £225 worth of tinned food to help the homeless in Corby

A church group has been given more than £200 worth of tinned food to help the homeless in Corby.

The Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church has been going out during the Christmas period to give out warm clothing, bedding and food to people sleeping rough for several years.

But the volunteers are now trying to extend their work with homeless people in the town and they have just started operating from the Corby Volunteer Centre on a Wednesday between 11am and 3pm.

They are giving out hot food and drinks, clothes and tents as well as providing access to a hot shower outside.

And after making an appeal for more donations, Cliff Morton from the Charity Pot came forward to say they were donating £225 worth of tinned food.

Dennis Binks from the church, which is part of the Corinthian Church, said: “Cliff said are you struggling for tins and I said yes.

“We really are struggling for these people and then he said we have got a delivery of tins coming from Tesco.”

The Charity Pot raises money which goes to a pot of funds that can be used to help several well-known charities and local charities.

This money was used to buy the tins, which were delivered yesterday (Wednesday).

Dennis added: “It should last about six weeks, but it depends on how many people come in.

“We think there are about 35 to 40 homeless people in Corby now and every week we get different people.”

Anyone who goes along on a Wednesday is offered a hot shower, a haircut and clean clothes.

They can also get sleeping bags, tents, blow-up beds and cookers to take away with them.

Anyone who wants to make a donation, which can include sleeping bags, tents and clothes as well as tinned food, dried food, packets of biscuits, crisps and bottled water, can call Dennis on 07914 270842.