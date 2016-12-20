Charity completes vital work to repair lock gates on Northamptonshire's canals

A six-month project to repair lock gates along the Grand Union Canal in Northamptonshire has been completed.

The Canal & River Trust, the charity that cares for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England and Wales, has replaced two worn out sets of locks gate and repaired a further two sets.

Picture: Canal & River Trust

The brickwork within some of the lock chamber walls has also been repaired.

Each new lock gate weighs several tonnes and is hand-crafted using seasoned oak in a specialist workshop in the Midlands. Every lock gate is unique and will only fit the lock chamber it was made for and normally last 25 years before it needs replacing.

The work is part of the trust’s annual maintenance programme and normally part of the canal is closed for several weeks over the winter so that essential repairs can take place. This winter season the trust is spending £43 million across the country carrying out much-needed repairs to the 200-year-old canal network.

Charlotte Wood, from the Canal & River Trust, said: “This work is essential if we want our canals to keep in good working order so boaters can navigate along the waterways. The work we do ensures the canal runs smoothly whilst preserving their unique heritage to ensure they work and look exactly like they did when first built.”