Charities to benefit from table-top sale organised by Wellingborough mayor

The mayor and mayoress of Wellingborough are holding a table-top sale tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the mayor’s chosen charities.

Cllr Paul Bell and his wife Carol would love for people to join them for the sale taking place from 2pm until 4pm at All Saints Church hall in Midland Road, Wellingborough.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Links Day Centre (Sunflowers) and Wellingborough Gateway Club.

Tables for the event cost £10, and refreshments will be available.

For more details call Fiona Hubbard on 01933 231519 or Emma Robinson on 01933 231526.