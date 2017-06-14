Charities benefit from fundraising by former mayor of Higham Ferrers

The former mayor of Higham Ferrers has presented cheques totalling more than £3,000 to her chosen charities.

Cllr Pam Whiting was the town’s mayor for 2016/17 and chose to support two charities during her 12 months in the role.

She recently presented both charities with the money and said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me through my mayoral year.

“The events I have organised, a cheese and wine night, cartoon snail race and an afternoon tea, have been very enjoyable and well attended which helped to raise the grand sum of £3,840.

“This has been divided between my two charities, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Northamptonshire Association for the Blind.

“I am really pleased that the £1,920 for the air ambulance will cover the cost of one single call out.

“Also, in March I organised a ladies’ lunch for International Ladies Day when a total of £500 was presented to Anita Smith for her Bansang Hospital Appeal in the Gambia.

“Thank you once again for the support.”

Cllr Peter Tomas took over from Cllr Whiting as mayor of Higham Ferrers last month.