Characters from popular children’s TV show to visit Wellingborough

Two heroic pups from TV’s Paw Patrol will meet young fans in Wellingborough this month.

Chase and Marshall from the popular show will be at the Swansgate Shopping Centre from 11am to 4pm at alternate intervals on Wednesday, October 25.

Swansgate centre manager Lindsay Ticker said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Chase & Marshall to Swansgate this October for lots of half term fun.

“We look forward to seeing lots of families and young Paw Patrol fans.

“Don’t forget your cameras.”

Paw Patrol is one of the most popular modern TV shows for children, based on the adventures of a group of six rescue dogs.

All of the dogs have special skills, gadgets or vehicles and work together to protect the community.

To reserve free tickets to the visit, visit Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Facebook and Twitter pages from Monday, October 16, to Friday, October 20.

Limited spaces will also be available in the centre on the day, on a first come first served basis.

For more information on Chase and Marshall’s visit, click here.