Changes to East Northants Council offices opening times

East Northamptonshire Council’s offices will open an hour later one day a week to make time for staff training.

The council is to pilot the idea of opening one hour later, at 9.45am on Wednesdays, at its Thrapston and Rushden offices, to enable staff to undertake essential training.

The pilot will begin on February 1.

Head of customer and community services Julia Smith said: “This council has undergone changes in recent years to ensure we provide services as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“The time made available in this additional hour will help us to enhance, improve and progress our services, through making time for training, development and coaching of our employees.

“This small change in opening hours will enable us to not only support staff, but develop and improve service to our customers too.”

The council consulted customers over two weeks via a survey, and 99.5 per cent of responses stated that the late opening would not cause problems for them in terms of accessing council services, particularly as many services are available online at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/doitonline.

The office opening times will be reviewed after six months to evaluate the impact on both council staff and customers.