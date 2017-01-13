Chairman of Rushden charity receives OBE

The chairman of a Rushden-based charity has received an OBE.

Stuart Cornwell, chairman of Spurgeons, has been recognised for his outstanding services to children and families.

As one of the UK’s leading children’s charities, Spurgeons supports children and families affected by social disadvantage.

In the past year, it delivered more than 80 services, reaching more than 37,000 children and 64,000 parents or carers.

Mr Cornwell said: “I feel immensely honoured and privileged to receive this award.

“Ultimately it would never have happened without the support and partnership of many generous people who have worked alongside me, shared their expertise and helped improve the circumstances of some of society’s most vulnerable children and adults.”

Ross Hendry, Spurgeons’ chief executive, said: “We are delighted to see Stuart’s dedication and hard work within the charity sector recognised with such a prestigious honour.

“He has worked tirelessly to support not just us, but also that of a number of other organisations, to help the world’s poorest and most vulnerable children.

“This honour is most definitely well deserved.”