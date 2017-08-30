Celebrations in Corby for Elizabeth’s 103rd birthday

Elizabeth Louvain Sheffer was surrounded by family and friends as she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

She was joined by members of her family for a slice of cake and a glass of fizz to celebrate the milestone on Sunday at Seagrave House in Corby.

Elizabeth enjoying the celebrations on Sunday

Elizabeth was born on August 27, 1914, just after the start of the First World War.

Born in North Shields, she then moved across the Tyne to South Shields where she spent the early years of her life.

Elizabeth had three brothers and two sisters, but sadly they are no longer with us.

She worked as a dental receptionist until she married Alfred Thomas Storey Sheffer in 1937 at the age of 23.

They moved away from South Shields to Bromley in Kent where Alfred commuted to London as a fully qualified naval architect and ship surveyor with Lloyds Register of Shipping.

During the Second World War, Alfred was sent to India and Elizabeth moved to Gosforth in the suburbs of Newcastle to bring up her two sons Tony and Derek.

During their married life, they lived in Cumbria’s Barrow-in-Furness, Hamburg in Germany and Corbridge in Northumberland among many more locations.

Elizabeth and Alfred had a busy social life with dinner and dances and balls, where Elizabeth enjoyed dancing.

One of the launching ceremonies the couple attended was performed by Clementine Churchill and Elizabeth has a signed menu card as a memento.

When Elizabeth was younger she was happy to knit woollen hats for the seamen and she enjoyed needlework, where she has a framed tapestry on the wall in her room.