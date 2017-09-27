Celebrations for Irchester care home after ‘good’ CQC rating

A care home in Irchester is celebrating after its CQC rating improved for the second time running.

The Cottage Nursing Home, in High Street, was praised last year for turning itself around after being slammed by inspectors following an ‘inadequate’ inspection.

In November it was graded as requires improvement but that has now been upgraded to good - and the care home harbours hopes of being graded as outstanding at its next inspection.

Operations manager Tim Weller said: “I’m incredibly proud of everyone at The Cottage for their professionalism and dedication which has been recognised in the Care Quality Commission’s latest report.

“The whole team has worked extremely hard implementing positive changes to ensure residents receive the highest level of care.

“We don’t stop here though.

“We are continually making improvements and have our sights firmly set on becoming the first ‘outstanding’ nursing home in Northamptonshire.”

The Cottage was graded as good for being safe, effective, caring and responsive and requires improvement for being well-led, with an overall rating of good.

Inspectors found that the home, which cares for up to 53 elderly residents, treated residents with care and compassion.

The CQC report said: “People told us they were treated with kindness and compassion in their day-to-day care.

“Staff told us they knew people really well and felt this was because they were able to spend time getting to know people’s likes, dislikes and personal histories.

“One staff member commented, ‘We are like a family. We all get to know each other and build up relationships.’

“Staff were able to tell us about people’s individual needs, including their preferences, personal histories and how they wished to be supported.

“People told us that staff included them in the decisions about their care and asked if they wanted anything done differently or if their care could be improved in any way.

“Relatives we spoke with echoed these sentiments.

“Staff told us that they knew how to support people as individuals and recognise their specific needs.”