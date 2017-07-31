Celebrations for Corby pavilion’s 10th birthday

A day of activities and a get-together with users marked the 10th birthday of a Corby park pavilion.

Events at West Glebe Park began on Friday with a walking football tournament and walking netball Taster session, followed by the official anniversary celebrations in the pavilion.

Matt Keane Mayor of Corby presents the cup to Ian Cooke manager of Kings Cliffe Stamford Strollers during the West Glebe Park Pavilion 10th Anniversary

Corby Council Lead Member for Community Cllr John McGhee welcomed guests, who were users of the West Glebe Park facilities.

Mayor of Corby Matt Keane then followed by presenting the winners of the walking football tournament, KC Stamford, with their trophy before everyone tucked into a buffet laid on by the pavilion.

Since the official opening in July 2007, West Glebe Park Pavilion has welcomed more than 315,000 people through its doors.

The pavilion and facilities within the park are the home ground of Pegasus football team and with eight changing rooms it enables four teams to play during the season.

Sally Anderson and grandaughter Evie Howitt, four, take a closer look at the display

But as well as catering for football the pavilion is also home to a number of local groups such as Slimming World, Alzheimer’s support groups, kickboxing, exercise to music classes, Youthie club and many more.

From the regular groups which meet in the pavilion to the fantastic events that take place outside (such as Park Run which has more than 100 attendees each week, Corby Carnival, Corby’s Health and Play day which will be taking place again on Wednesday (August 2)), there is always something taking place in this popular facility within the town.

Cllr McGhee said: “We are delighted to be celebrating this fantastic facility’s 10th anniversary.

“I’m sure all visitors that come through the doors of West Glebe Park Pavilion will agree that this is a place to be proud of.

The netball taster session

“Whether it is the youngsters playing in the play area and skate park, the clubs enjoying the multi use game areas or the groups making good use of the rooms within the pavilion, West Glebe Park is providing great facilities for everyone in Corby.

“We would like to thank all of our users and of course the Friends of West Glebe Park group for all that they do and we look forward to another successful 10 years ahead.”