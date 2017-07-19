Celebrations as garden project is completed at Corby hospice

Support from Tesco has helped create a new and improved garden at Lakelands Hospice.

The hospice in Butland Road, Corby, applied to Tesco as part of its Bags of Help initiative for money towards the garden project.

The ribbon cutting

After finding out they had been approved to receive a grant for either £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000, Tesco customers were invited to take part in an in-store vote to decide who should receive the top grant.

And at the end of November, the hospice found out it had secured the top amount of £12,000.

Due to the weather and ground conditions, the work didn’t start until April but the garden now has a pathway accessible to all including those in wheelchairs as well as a water feature providing a tranquil sounds while patients are having therapy in the garden room.

It also has a composting area to help make the hospice more effective and efficient with recycling garden waste.

The work was carried out by Smith Property and a team of volunteers.

Sue Hall from the hospice said: “Thank you to Tesco’s Bags of Help and Groundwork for the grant, Smith Property for the donation of boat and plants, and Gibbs and Dandy for the donation of the pergola.”

The official opening for the garden project took place during the hospice’s summer fete on Sunday (July 16).

Special guests included Corby mayor Cllr Matt Keane, Simon Smith of Smith Property and community champion for Tesco Corby Mick Brown.

Tesco works with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative to award grants with money raised from the 5p bag levy to environmental and greenspace projects.

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here