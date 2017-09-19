Celebrations as Finedon playgroup opens in new home

A playgroup which had been facing an uncertain future has started the new term in a new home.

St Michael’s Playgroup has been running in Finedon for more than 20 years, but then they found out they would have to leave the St John Ambulance room where they used to meet by July.

The ribbon cutting took place on Thursday

While trying to raise the funds needed to buy the building and carry out the necessary repairs or find new premises, they contacted the Finedon Educational Charity Trust.

After discussions with Finedon’s junior and infant schools to see if it was possible to relocate to either site, they started looking into renting out space at the Apple Tree Club on the site of the infant school.

And they now have a new home there, with the playgroup holding an open day at the start of September and last Thursday saw the official opening of the new base.

Staff, pupils and trust members went along to celebrate the official opening, with Peter Grindrod having the honour of cutting the ribbon.

The playgroup is for children aged between two and five and they will have use of the Apple Tree Club premises, which is currently only used before and after school and in the school holidays.

They will still have a secure outdoor area for the children and will be able to use the outdoor and covered areas that the reception classes use.

The name of the playgroup and its staff will remain the same.

Finedon Educational Charity was set up in 1980 to promote the education and development of young people in Finedon.

A piece of land was left to the charity but it is only in recent years that they have been able to sell it and reap the benefits.

Money from the sale can be invested and then any income from this becomes a pot of cash to help out individuals, groups or schools in Finedon for educational purposes.

This project with the playgroup will be its largest so far, costing about £42,000.

For more information about Finedon Educational Charity, click here