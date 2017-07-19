Celebration for charity with centres in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

A charity will celebrate its newfound status as a thriving and sustainable organisation during a special event at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa on Friday (July 21).

Teamwork Trust was the only organisation countywide to receive the Cabinet Office’s Local Sustainability Fund (LSF) in June 2016 – £97,750 of financial backing delivered via the Big Lottery.

Twelve months on, the charity has supported more than 500 individuals and reshaped and transformed itself into an organisation that is fully prepared for the future.

Teamwork Trust, whose centres are in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough, has also been chosen as a case study by NCVO – an organisation that champions the voluntary and volunteering sectors.

John Bruce, strategic director at Teamwork Trust, said: “Our work towards future-proofing Teamwork Trust has been constant for the past four years, so we when were recognised by the Cabinet Office and Big Lottery as the only Northamptonshire organisation to qualify for the LSF award, we were even more committed to the development of the organisation.

“We are very excited about our special celebratory event which will be attended by our members, staff, local dignitaries and partners, as we showcase our efforts and focus over the last year.

“The LSF support has helped us have a positive impact on the lives of local adults with mental health needs and learning and physical disabilities – and that is something worth celebrating.”

During the event, the charity will present its four work streams which were set up as a result of the funding: Marketing; Business & Fund Development; Impact; and Volunteering.

The presentations will be followed by a lunch and networking opportunities.

John added: “We are looking forward to officially thanking partners and supporters for all the help, advice and guidance during the project.

“Demonstrating how we have used the funding to build partnerships between the private and voluntary sector, how we have been able to develop our commercial offer and successful enabling programme which allows our members to experience a real-life working environment, and how we have improved the quality and impact of our counselling and wellbeing programmes will also be among the highlights of the event.”

For more information go to www.teamworktrust.co.uk.