Celebrate the best in education

Once again, we are launching our annual search to find and recognise our county’s top teachers, inspirational leaders and high achievers.

This year, the Telegraph’s Education Awards are being run alongside the Youth Ambition Awards which are run by Northamptonshire County Council.

The grand final for both events is taking place on Wednesday, June 28, and we want to hear from readers, teachers, pupils, group leaders and parents or guardians who want to nominate an individual, group or school who they feel deserves an award for their achievements.

The competition is run in conjunction with our sister titles, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express. This year the event is being sponsored by Northamptonshire County Council and there are also sponsors for the individual categories.

Categories this year include: Changemaker (sponsored by the University of Northampton), Inspirational Pupil of the Year (sponsored by Mana), Sporting Achievement Award (sponsored by The Qube), Primary School of the Year (sponsored by Wicksteed Park), Secondary School of the Year, Inspirational Teacher (sponsored by Wellingborough School), Unsung Hero, Special School or SEN Provision (sponsored by Stagecoach) and Lifetime Achievement. The running order is sponsored by The Staffroom.

Telegraph editor David Summers said: “The Northamptonshire Education Awards are a fantastic way of celebrating all that is great about our teachers, pupils, schools, and academies in the county. It is a fantastic way to give credit to the hard work of pupils and staff and we have seen so many heartwarming stories and worthy recipients over the many years we have run these awards.

“I would encourage our readers to nominate as many deserving people as possible.”

Among last year’s winners was Karen Wogan from Southfield School in Kettering. The assistant headteacher was recognised after working at the school for a staggering 37 years.

If you know someone who deserves credit for their hard work, or of a school which is going above and beyond, then nominate them at northantseducationawards17.weebly.com.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, May 31.