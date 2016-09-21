Celebrate ten years of roots club with night of Americana in Earls Barton

Kontra Roots Club celebrates its tenth anniversary on Friday with night of Americana-influenced music at Earls Barton Working Men's Club.

Harmony duo Holmes & Bond, rising Americana star, Hannah Rose Platt and local trio The Campbells all feature, with Thornfield playing the warm-up slot.

Husband and wife Holmes & Bond blend rusticand organic sounds, augmented by Aaron's finger style guitar and Grace's fiddle and mandolin breaks.

Young Americana singer-songwriter and talented guitarist Hannah Rose Platt last year recorded her debut album Portraits in Nashville, where she worked with some of the industry's leading names.

The Campbells have been playing together for only a year, but the Northampton-based bluegrass trio have already gained an enviable live reputation. Featuring guitar, mandolin, banjo and bass, the group perform primarily original songs in a heady mix of bluegrass and Americana.

Admission costs £3. The music starts at 8pm. Visit www.kcbworld.co.uk for more information.