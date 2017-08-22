CCTV: Woman steals fuel from Wellingborough garage

Police have appealed for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught stealing fuel from a Wellingborough garage.

The woman, who was in a Vauxhall Zafira on false plates, drove off from the Tesco garage in Whitworth Way without paying on Sunday, July 16, at 3.35pm. Police have just released the image and information.

CCTV caught the woman filling up containers in the back of the vehicle with £88.35 of diesel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.