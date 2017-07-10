CCTV: Trio wanted after takeaway owner racially abused in Rushden

Police have released CCTV images of three people they wish to trace as they investigate a racially aggravated public order offence in Rushden.

A fast food takeaway owner was closing his shop in High Street when he was subjected to a tirade of verbal abuse for several minutes.

The abuse was was both racially and religiously aggravated and at one point one of the group threw a pint glass at the shopkeeper.

This incident involved three people, a man and two women, all of whom drunkenly tried to persuade the victim to let them get food when he was trying to close up.

The incident happened on Friday, June 2, betweeen 12.15am and 1am.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.