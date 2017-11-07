CCTV: Theft of fuel in Rothwell

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they believe may have information about theft of fuel in Rothwell.

The offender drove onto the forecourt at Rothwell service station, dispensed fuel into a black Vauxhall Astra - bearing stolen number plates - and left without making payment.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 29, although police have only just released these pictures today (Tuesday).

The man pictured or anyone who knows him can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.