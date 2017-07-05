CCTV: Police want to speak to these men about Wellingborough attack

Police have released CCTV images of three men they believe may have information about an assault in Wellingborough.

Officers are investigating an assault which took place in Market Street on Friday, June 2, between 2.15am and 3am.

Police want to speak to this man

A man was punched in the face by another man and then knocked to the floor and assaulted by a group of approximately five men.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured and they, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.