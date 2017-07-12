CCTV images released of men wanted in connection to bike thefts at Northampton train station

Police investigating the theft of more than a dozen bikes from Northampton train station want to talk to these men.

Officers from British Transport Police are appealing to the public in helping them investigate the spate of bike thefts at Northampton station.

CCTV images of men connected to the incidents have also been released.

Investigating officer PC Russ Theobald said: “Sadly bikes remain very popular targets for thieves and we are working hard to ensure that cycle crime is deterred. Of course, bike users can help us do this by making sure their bikes are secured using strong, durable locks.



“At present, we are investigating twelve thefts from Northampton station. Today, we are releasing CCTV images of men we wish to speak with in connection to some of these bike thefts. These men may have vital information that could help us with our enquiries.”



Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 345 of 11/07/2017. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.