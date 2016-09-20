CCTV images released after phones and iPads stolen from Kettering shop

Do you recognise the people in these CCTV images?

Police have released pictures which they hope will help to identify people they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a Kettering shop.

This picture has also been released by police

Premier Mobile in Gold Street was broken into at about midnight on Monday, August 15, and a quantity of mobile phones and iPads were stolen.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed the offenders arrived at the premises on a motorbike before forcing their way in and smashing a display cabinet before taking the goods.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.