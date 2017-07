Police have released CCTV images of three men they believe may have information about an attempted burglary at a Kettering supermarket.

The alleged incident happened at about 4.45am on Sunday, May 14, when the offender/s used a crow bar in an attempt to force open the door of the Co-op supermarket in Grange Place, Kettering.

One of the CCTV images

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

One of the CCTV images