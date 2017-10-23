CCTV image released of men who may have information about Northampton robbery

Two men threatened a teenage boy with a flick knife and stole his bike and Northamptonshire Police believe the men pictured in the CCTV image may have information about the robbery.

The incident took place between 6.40pm and 7pm on Saturday, September 16 in Bradlaugh Fields.

Officers believe the men may be able to assist the investigation and they, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.